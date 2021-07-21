A Hudson Valley official promises to "bring" the "most popular fast-food restaurant in America" to the Hudson Valley.

Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt (R,C,I,LBT,SAM- New Windsor) is promising to bring Chick-fil-A to the Hudson Valley.

"We will bring Chick-fil-A to the Hudson Valley," Schmitt boldly proclaimed on Facebook.

Schmitt's Facebook post came after three members of the New York State Assembly criticized the plan to open several Chick-fil-A restaurants at rest stops on the Thruway.

The lawmakers say the company has opposed the rights of LGBTQ individuals. They sent a letter to the Thruway Authority asking them to reconsider Chick-fil-A.

Major renovations are coming rest stops on the New York State Thruway. Construction is set to begin this month on the $450 million projects that will renovate 27 rest stops across I-87.

One of the restaurants in the proposed plans is Chick-fil-A. You can see all of the proposed restaurants below.

"Chick-fil-A is AWESOME! Let's bring it to the Hudson Valley and NYS Thruway," Schmitt tweeted.

Schmitt's tweet also shared a link to petition to bring Chick-fil-A to the Hudson Valley.

Last week, Schmitt and 13 other Members of the New York Assembly sent a letter to the New York State Thruway Authority supporting the newly announced renovation of all travel plazas/rest areas including the addition of Chick-fil-A restaurants.

“Chick-fil-A is the most popular fast-food restaurant in America. The food is fantastic, the service is top-notch and employees are treated like family," Schmitt stated. Some state legislative colleagues have decided to try and block the restaurant to advance their own partisan political agenda but people just want to enjoy the best chicken in America. The privately-funded improvements include the addition of several new restaurants, one of which will be Chick-fil-A, is welcome news for local residents and Thruway travelers alike.”

Chick-fil-A said in a statement the company doesn't have a political or social agenda and that everyone is welcome at their restaurants.

