Most of Hudson Valley Should See a Coating to 4 Inches of Snow

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for parts of the region, while other areas should see a coating to 4 inches of snow today.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to Hudson Valley Weather, snow is expected to start falling between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. from southwest to northeast in the region and should fall moderate to heavy at times between noon and 6 p.m. Between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. the snow will mix with rain from around I-84 on south and taper off between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

As of this writing, Hudson Valley Weather is calling for a coating to 4 inches of snow for the Hudson Valley; 5 to 10 inches of snow for the Catskills and areas of high elevation; 2 to 6 inches of snow for the southern Catskills; Hurley Hills and Taconics; and a coating to 2 inches of snow for the extreme lower Hudson Valley.

The Weather Channel predicts 5 to 8 inches of snow for Sullivan County; 1 to 3 inches of snow for Putnam County; and about an inch of snow for Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm warning for Ulster, Sullivan, Greene and Delaware counties. 6 to 10 inches of snow is predicted for the higher elevations in the western parts of Ulster and Green counties, while 3 to 6 inches of snow is forecast for the lower parts of those regions. 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected for the higher elevations in Sullivan and Greene counties and 1 to 4 inches of snow for the rest of those counties.