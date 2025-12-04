“Most Extreme Cold On Earth” Aiming Straight For New York

An artic cold-front is bringing record-low temps to the region, but experts say it's just "the appetizer" to what's coming soon.

A brutal cold blast scientists call the “most extreme on Earth” could slam New York just before Christmas.

Record Low Temps Expected In Hudson Valley, New York

517229716 ViktorCap loading...

According to the National Weather Service, the low temperature on Friday, Dec. 5, in Poughkeepsie will be 7 degrees. That would tie a record low for Dec. 5 in Poughkeepsie, set in 1989 and 1996.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"Plan to bundle up on Friday, especially for your morning commute, as very cold temperatures will sweep into the Northeast. In fact, a few sites may challenge record lows for December 5," the NWS stated on Facebook.

Just An "Appetizer" On What's To Come For New York

Freezing temperatures and cold weather concept with copyspace Moussa81 loading...

MIT climatologist Judah Cohen warns it's likely going to get even colder.

“My thinking is that the cold the first week of December is the appetizer and the main course will be in mid-December,” Cohen said.

"Most Extreme Cold On Earth" To Blast New York Before Christmas

Cohen predicts that temperatures during the third week of December will be about 15 to 20 degrees below average!

Upset young couple having problem with central heating or suffering from cold or flu Lacheev loading...

"Our AI subseasonal model, which I can credibly claim as world's best is predicting that the most expansive region of most likely extreme #cold on earth stretches from the Canadian Plains to the US East Coast 3rd week of Dec," Cohen tweeted.

The Average Temperatures For the Hudson Valley During the Third Week of December

I'm sure you're curious what the average temperatures are in the Hudson Valley during the third week of December.

I did the research, according to Google, the average high is between 38 and 42 degrees, while the average low is 24 to 26 degrees.

That means if Cohen's predictions ring true, Hudson Valley residents might deal with temperatures near 0 degrees around Christmas. Yikes!

Keep Reading:

The Coldest Recorded Temperature in Every State

The Coldest Recorded Temperature in Every State Temperatures can get downright cold across the United States. However, some states are much, MUCH colder than others. See what the lowest recorded temperatures are for each state. Gallery Credit: Kristen Matthews

LOOK: What is the coldest city in every state?

BRRRR: The 15 Coldest Cities in America

The 9 Coldest States In America Winter in Montana can be 6 months long. Here in Big Sky Country, we are known for freezing temperatures and lots of snow, but where do we rank compared to the other cold-weather states? Check out the Top 10 Coldest US States below. Gallery Credit: Derek Wolf

The 9 Coldest States In America