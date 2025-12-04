“Most Extreme Cold On Earth” Aiming Straight For New York
An artic cold-front is bringing record-low temps to the region, but experts say it's just "the appetizer" to what's coming soon.
A brutal cold blast scientists call the “most extreme on Earth” could slam New York just before Christmas.
Record Low Temps Expected In Hudson Valley, New York
According to the National Weather Service, the low temperature on Friday, Dec. 5, in Poughkeepsie will be 7 degrees. That would tie a record low for Dec. 5 in Poughkeepsie, set in 1989 and 1996.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
"Plan to bundle up on Friday, especially for your morning commute, as very cold temperatures will sweep into the Northeast. In fact, a few sites may challenge record lows for December 5," the NWS stated on Facebook.
Just An "Appetizer" On What's To Come For New York
MIT climatologist Judah Cohen warns it's likely going to get even colder.
“My thinking is that the cold the first week of December is the appetizer and the main course will be in mid-December,” Cohen said.
"Most Extreme Cold On Earth" To Blast New York Before Christmas
Cohen predicts that temperatures during the third week of December will be about 15 to 20 degrees below average!
Alert: Residents On Edge As Purple Warnings Appear Across New York
"Our AI subseasonal model, which I can credibly claim as world's best is predicting that the most expansive region of most likely extreme #cold on earth stretches from the Canadian Plains to the US East Coast 3rd week of Dec," Cohen tweeted.
The Average Temperatures For the Hudson Valley During the Third Week of December
I'm sure you're curious what the average temperatures are in the Hudson Valley during the third week of December.
I did the research, according to Google, the average high is between 38 and 42 degrees, while the average low is 24 to 26 degrees.
That means if Cohen's predictions ring true, Hudson Valley residents might deal with temperatures near 0 degrees around Christmas. Yikes!
Keep Reading:
The Coldest Recorded Temperature in Every State
The Coldest Recorded Temperature in Every State
Gallery Credit: Kristen Matthews
LOOK: What is the coldest city in every state?
LOOK: What is the coldest city in every state?
Gallery Credit: Daniel Dennerline
BRRRR: The 15 Coldest Cities in America
The 9 Coldest States In America
Gallery Credit: Derek Wolf
The 9 Coldest States In America
The 9 Coldest States In America
Gallery Credit: Derek Wolf