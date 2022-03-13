There's pricey, there's expensive, and then there's WAIT, HOW MUCH??? Welcome to Ledgerock in Hyde Park, NY, the most expensive residential home for sale in Dutchess County history. While no one has stepped up to buy this riverside mansion just yet, whoever can pony up this much cash will be smashing real estate records. Currently a Millbrook home holds the record at just over $18 million, which is mere pocket change compared to the price tag of this sprawling compound.

Laurel Kerr/Zillow Laurel Kerr/Zillow loading...

The Modern Masterpiece

Dubbed a “modern masterpiece” by listing agent Laurel Kerr from Corcoran Country Living, this 15,000-square-foot residence boasts two pools, ten acres, a 5,000-square-foot deck with a hot tub and fire pit, and an eighteen-car garage complete with car wash. It even includes a separate 2,500-square-foot guest house and a staff apartment (rule #1 of owning a $45 million house: you don’t wash your own cars). Another fun fact: this house is no longer legal to build.

Laurel Kerr/Zillow Laurel Kerr/Zillow loading...

The Ledgerock property owes its name to the fact that the mansion sits directly on the Hudson River, offering unbelievable views of the water, mountains, and the sunsets beyond. But as the listing mentions, this type of property is no longer allowed to be built. Updated ordinances state that all newly-constructed riverfront homes on the Hudson must be a minimum of 100 feet from the water’s edge, so this palatial estate is likely the last of its kind.

The Money Shot

But listen, enough facts and figures. If you're reading this, you're not gonna buy it, you're just here for the real estate porn like I am. So let's take a tour of the most expensive piece of real estate in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Plus keep scrolling to check out a legit modern castle for sale in Kingston, NY that has an actual secret tunnel.

The Most Expensive House for Sale in Dutchess County History At $45,000,000, Ledgerock is the most expensive residential property for sale in Dutchess county. Ever.