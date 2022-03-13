It's hard to believe that we are rapidly approaching the two-year mark of a time we once knew as normal. Navigating the past two years has not been easy for anyone, and one local restaurant is letting Dutchess County teachers and workers know that they appreciate all that they have done during these trying times.

Beginning the week of March 21st, and continuing weekly after, J. Dominick's Trattoria in Poughkeepsie will be giving back to Dutchess County teachers/school employees and 'Dutchess County's best' by offering happy hour special menus with discounted pricing.

Dutchess County Teacher Nights

Teacher Nights begin Wednesday, March 23rd, and will run every Wednesday after between the hours of 4 PM to 7 PM, in the bar. Teachers and school staff will need to show their ID for the specials.

J.Dominick's J.Dominick's loading...

Dutchess County Workers

Beginning Thursday, March 24th, and running Thursdays after, also between 4 PM and 7 PM in the bar, J. Dominicks will offer happy hour specials for 'Dutchess County's best' including hospital employees, police, fire department, highway, EMS, and town and city personnel. Again, in order to qualify for these specials, customers will need to show an ID.

J.Dominick's J.Dominick's loading...

Why Give Back

In speaking with staff from J.Dominick's about the motivation to create these specials for Dutchess County teachers and frontline workers, we learned that they simply want to say Thank You to the great people in the community who were instrumental in getting us through the past two years. It is because of them our community is slowly returning to normal. Because of all of this, J. Dominick's wanted to create a great menu with special pricing to give back to these amazing members of the Dutchess County community.

To the Teachers...they have endured many obstacles, learning how to teach remotely while still committed to their students success. These men and women have made the children feel safe while the world was upside down. We are very grateful for their tenacity and their power to empower our children. To the Dutchess County Workers, they really are the Best. These are the courageous people who Heal, Protect, Help and Repair our community. The sacrifice they make to care for others is nothing short of heroic. We will always remember their selfless acts working as front line workers.

For more information about the J.Dominick's Trattoria special offers for Dutchess County based teachers and workers, check out their Facebook page here, and here's to the owners and staff of this great Poughkeepsie restaurant for going above and beyond to recognize the efforts of the local community members.

