Charming Pleasant Valley Farm Offers Alpaca Hikes this Spring

One Dutchess County farm is putting a different spin on your run-of-the-mill Hudson Valley hike.

We all know the Hudson Valley is probably one of the best places to hike across the United States and finding the perfect hiking partner can be difficult. That's why one Pleasant Valley farm has your partner already picked out for you. Why not hike with an Alpaca?

Lilymoore Farm has been a part of Dutchess County history for 182 years, according to their website. Diana, Lilymoore's farmer, writes on the site:

My family and I took a farm that was abandoned and in disrepair and made it into a place that puts a smile on people’s faces. I am proud to say that Lilymoore Farm is a woman owned business and absolutely love being a farmer.

How Many Alpacas Does Lillymoore Farm Have?

There are 27 alpaca at Lilymoore Farm as well as 2 huarizos and 1 "very special llama." According to Lilymoore's Facebook page, opening day for the farm is a few weeks away this spring, and you can hike the trails with one of their adorable alpacas.

If you'd like to meet some of the super fluffy and friendly alpacas, you have to check out Lilymoore's social media accounts. You'll be introduced to alpacas like Bella who they call their Snow Queen:

At Lilymoore, they have curated private treks, group treks, and small group farm tours. You and your friends and family can enjoy the Hudson Valley countryside views in the company of a fun group of alpacas.

Not only does Lilymoore offer tours but they also created alpaca products called American Made Alpaca. They sell alpaca wool hats, scarves, yarn, socks, and more. Lilymoore Farm is also available for photoshoots and events.

Alpaca tours and events are available by appointment only that includes a private shopping experience at American Made Alpaca. To book your tour, visit lilymoorefarm.com.

