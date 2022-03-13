Are you living comfortably in the Hudson Valley? A new survey shows the exact number you should be earning to live the good life.

As we all know, living in the Hudson Valley can be pricey. After paying your rent or mortgage there's gas, groceries, and all of those other expenses we need to cover before even thinking about splurging on ourselves or saving for the future.

Unlike many other areas of the country, Hudson Valley workers need to earn more to get by. SmartAsset.com recently published a list of the most and least expensive metro areas to live in. It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Hudson Valley and New York Metro area were close to the top.

The list figures that 50% of an individual's income should go towards the necessities like housing, bills, and food. It adds another 30% for discretionary spending (things you want, but don't need) and 20% for savings. According to Smart Asset, This budget will allow someone to live comfortably in the Hudson Valley.

Happy woman in autumn park drop up leaves Martinan loading...

So how much money do you need to earn to live happily in the Hudson Valley?

Many areas of the country are much less expensive than the Hudson Valley. Out of the 25 metro areas surveyed the least costly was St. Louis where an individual can live pretty comfortably for under $47,000 a year. This is mainly due to a much cheaper cost of living.

The New York area was the fourth most expensive place to live in the country after Seattle, Boston, and San Francisco, which ranked at the top of the list.

The survey breaks down monthly expenses into three categories. It estimates that necessities in the Hudson Valley add up to $33,107 a year. That includes bills and other things you have to pay for. Other "wants" that make life enjoyable will cost you an additional $19,864. And in order to save for future happiness or pay down debt, Hudson Valley residents should be annually setting aside $13,243.

Happy girl looking at you drinking milkshake in the street AntonioGuillem loading...

This means that someone who lives in the Hudson Valley needs to make $66,214 a year (after taxes) in order to live comfortably. That's a bi-weekly take-home paycheck of $2,547 after deductions. If you're making less than this, the report suggests that you're probably having a tough time living the good life.

The bottom line

Of course, every person's definition of "living comfortably" is different. While some can't bear to think about not going on a yearly vacation or occasionally eating out others are just happy to get through the month with a few extra bucks to go to the movies. Throw some children into the mix and your budget gets even tighter. The salary listed is just an average but gives you a good idea of how much you'll need to earn in order to breath a bit easier while still living in the Hudson Valley.

Drazen Zigic Drazen Zigic loading...

We want to know what you think. Is this number too low or high? Share your thoughts with us by texting us on our app.

Get our free mobile app

13 Weird Roadside Attractions You Can Visit in New York You never know what you'll see alongside the roads in New York.