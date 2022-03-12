6 Plus Hudson Valley Park Pavilions You Can Rent for a Party

Sometimes the backyard isn't the perfect place for the party. That being said, it is my prediction that many of us will be looking to get back together again this year with family, friends, and even with the organizations we belong to that have held off big gatherings. I hope that Summer 2022 is the season of the Return of the Big BBQ.

Knowing that many of us haven't been able to really think about a big gathering in a while, I thought I would get the ideas rolling with you thinking about where you might throw that late spring-early summer BBQ. You don't want to wait to think about the location. There are only so many weekends in Spring and summer.

Parks Where You Can Host a BBQ in the Hudson Valley

Having a party at your house is always convenient but you don't always have room for everyone and their cars. So where do you go if you want a great setting, a place that can handle a public gathering, and possibly have a cool view? I am going to suggest you check into your town facilities.

Scott Lewis Scott Lewis loading...

A great example is a post I saw yesterday on Facebook from the Town of Esopus. They have an amazing park and pavilion that would make a great site for a family gathering or group BBQ. The purpose of their post was to let people know that starting today (March 1, 2022), they will be taking rental applications from residents to use the pavilion from May 1 to October 10, 2022. Non-residents can submit applications starting April 1, 2022.

Chances are your community has a similar type of place that you can inquire about renting for a summer gathering. Contact your Town Hall.

Group of people standing around grill, chatting, drinking and eating. millann loading...

Park Pavillion Rentals in the Hudson Valley

1 - New York State Park Pavilion and Shelter Rentals with Map

New York state has places you can look into renting. They have 4 locations in the Hudson Valley. Not to mention that you can also check into spots at both Bear Mountain and Harriman State Parks.

(800) 456-2267

2 - Popp Memorial Park 3081 Route 208 Wallkill NY

Popp Park is a 5.5-acre neighborhood park located in the hamlet of Wallkill. The park offers a pavilion and barbecue pit. It is the only park with Wallkill River access.

(845) 895-2611

3 - C. Hudson Thompson Memorial Park (Circleville Park) Circleville New York

Circleville Park offers a 7-acre lake with fishing, swimming, pedal boats, and picnic areas with tables and grills. The park has 3 Pavillions for rent plus ball fields.

(845) 692-7800

4 - Chadwick Lake Park in Newburgh

Located on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh this park has trails, a playground, boat rentals, basketball courts, a roller rink, plenty of parking, there is a lake for fishing with a permit, and there are three pavilions for rent for parties.

(845) 564-0608

5 - Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls

Located on Sheafe Road Wappingers Falls, this park offers lots of space. It has indoor and outdoor style pavilions for rent. There are walking trails and a playground. There is even a chapel available.

(845) 298-4600

Invited Guest at Any BBQ