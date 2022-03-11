FREE: Ulster County Dry Cleaner Implements ‘Give and Take’ Prom Dress Program
- whose house will we get ready at
- limo vs. party bus
- where are we hanging out post-prom
- boutonnières and corsage color coordination
- tuxes, dresses, and accessories
For some of us, thinking back to prom memories might put a strain on the brain, but one thing that I still remember pretty vividly to this day is the stress of picking out the perfect dress for prom.
Well, a business in Ulster County is stepping up in a big way to give back to prom-goers with their 'Give and Take' program.
Donate A Dress or Accessories
Royal Dry Cleaners, located in the New Paltz Plaza on Rt. 299, has rolled out a prom dress 'Give and Take' initiative to benefit those within the community who plan on attending a junior or senior prom. They are asking local residents who have lightly used prom or cocktail dresses, or gowns (along with accessories and shoes) they no longer need, to donate them to the shop who will then clean and press the items free of charge.
Pick Out A Dress or Accessories
It’s our way of saying, it takes a village.