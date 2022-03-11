Reliving Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s Career At West Point

After 42 seasons coaching Duke basketball, Mike Krzyzewski is set to retire after this season as the winningest coach in men's basketball history. Mike Krzyzewski (or, Coach K) has lead the Duke Blue Devils to five National Championships, while racking up more wins than any other coach in NCAA Division 1 College Basketball history. He has also coached two Olympic Gold Medal winning teams, as well as being a two time member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (he was inducted for his career in 2001, and as an assistant coach with the 1992 Olympic Dream Team in 2010).

LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness Every spring, legions of sports fans turn their attention to college basketball when March Madness takes the national spotlight. Using aggregated Associated Press data, BestOdds has come up with 10 of the biggest—and most unlikely—underdog wins in March Madness history.

It All Began at West Point

But while his accolades at Duke are well known, both Krzyzewski's playing and coaching careers began at West Point. Krzyzewski played for Army as a point guard from 1966 to 1969 under another well known Hall of Famer, Coach Bobby Knight. From 1969 to 1974, Krzyzewski served in the United States Army and directed service teams for three years, including a two year stint as head coach at the U.S. Military Academy Prep School at Belvoir, Virginia. He resigned from service in 1974 with the rank of Captain.

He later took over Head Coaching duties at Army from 1975 to 1980, compiling a 73-59 record. He would lead Army basketball to an N.I.T. berth in 1978, which was the last time the Black Knights made that tournament. he was inducted into the Army sports Hall of Fame in 2009.