Hudson Valley Stink Bugs: They’re Back and in a Big Way

I thought stink bug time was summer and fall. So, here it is early March and I’ve seen more stink bugs in my house over the past week than I did all last year. My friend's daughter found a bunch in her room over the weekend. What’s going on? Why am I suddenly seeing so many stink bugs in March? Time to do some research.

First of all, I was wrong. Even after all these years, my stink bug timeline was off. According to Orkin.com, stink bug season actually begins in March. And if the weather is especially nice, it may fool the stink bugs into thinking spring has already started. Hmmm. We have had a few really warm days recently.

You might wonder why stink bugs stink. Like other creatures who let off nasty odors, the stink is a stink bug’s defense. Some people don’t even smell the stink, while others are super sensitive to it. If you’re one of those people that are sensitive, don’t crush the stink bug. Vacuum it or carefully sweep it up and throw it out the window. If you vacuum it, keep in mind the smell could remain in the vacuum for a while.

So, is there a good way to NOT get stink bugs? There are some gadgets and products, but I can’t actually tell you if they work or not. Pest World.com has a few suggestions that you might want to try. Seal off entry points. Replace or repair damaged screens. Eliminate moisture and food sources. That should help, and at a reasonable cost. Do you have a great trick to get rid of stink bugs? If so, please share it with us. Thanks.

