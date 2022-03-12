Beautiful, Historic Cemeteries Across The Hudson Valley

Oscar Wilde wrote in The Canterville Ghost "Death must be so beautiful. To lie in the soft brown earth, with the grasses waving above one's head, and listen to silence. To have no yesterday, and no to-morrow. To forget time, to forget life, to be at peace."

Sure it's a dark quote about death, but this quote had us thinking that cemeteries can be mysterious, historic, a little scary, and beautiful all at the same time.

Unfortunately, like Ben Franklin said "nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes" and after death, as we all know we make our way 6 feet under. Lucky(or unlucky however you want to look at it) for us, there is no shortage of cemeteries across the Hudson Valley.

A quick search shows that there are hundreds of cemeteries in every county across the mid-Hudson region. So we're curating an ongoing list of every cemetery in our neck of the woods.

Some of the cemeteries are historic, as the cemetery at West Point is the final resting place for historic military figures. WestPoint.Edu writes:

The West Point Cemetery holds within its gates memorials to some of America's most storied military leaders and historic figures including General Norman Schwarzkopf, Major General Daniel Butterfield, Lieutenant Colonel George Custer, and Margaret Corbin

Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetary is the eternal resting place for actor Rip Torn and Sleepy Hollow Cemetery is where people like Washington Irving, Andrew Carnegie, Walter Chrysler, and Elizabeth Arden are laid to rest.

We're still working on the full list, but here are some of the cemeteries we have so far. Which ones did we miss? Send us a message and we'll be sure to add it to the list.

Cemeteries Across The Hudson Valley What's the saying, "Nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes"? Thankfully, there's no shortage of cemeteries across the Hudson Valley.

8 Famous People Buried in the Hudson Valley's Oldest Cemetery Do you know all these historical people who were laid to rest in this world-famous cemetery? A couple of them may surprise you!