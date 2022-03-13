In the last three weeks, the price of gasoline has shot up! How much are you paying for a gallon of gasoline (or diesel)? Did you ever think that you would see prices this high or see the prices increase so much over just a few days?

Do you remember paying what you thought was a tremendous amount per gallon in 2008? I think the highest price per gallon was, at that time, $4.64. Looks like that is going to be a small amount compared to where these prices might be going.

So how can you fight back and get your gasoline to go further, with the prices so high?

There are a few things you can do, will they work? Start checking your average mile per gallon when you do fill up to see. The first thing? Fill up the tank. Yep, probably the hardest thing to do and the most expensive.

Will tire pressure help or hurt your miles per gallon?

Tire pressure and tire alignment are probably the two most important things you can do. Under or over-inflated tires will actually cause you to use more gasoline than you should.

It's cold outside, will idling the car affect your miles per gallon?

Oh heck yes, it will! If you can, stop idling your car to warm it up or leaving the car running when you run back into the house. Also, another place you might not realize you are using a bunch of gas? The drive-thru line. Park and go in, this will use less gas.

Does driving at high speeds affect your miles per gallon?

Leadfoot much?

Is it the speeding or the hard stopping and fierce acceleration that causes your car to burn more fuel? Try, yes try, to be a less aggressive driver. Please know, that this is soooo much easier said than done.

Any other ways you can save on gasoline?

Yes, there are other ways. You can combine trips, car-pool, and even stay home. I have been looking at where I can ride my bicycle and whether or not it is economical to buy a scooter. Hey, at 115-mph, I thought about it for about 5-minutes.

