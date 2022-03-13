When people think of New York, they automatically think of New York City and the mouthwatering food you can get from one of the thousands of restaurants, bodegas, and delis to choose from.

What outsiders don't know is that the top-rated deli is located outside of the Big Apple. As Hudson Valley residents, we know that Poughkeepsie is home to one of, if not the best delis ever.

We don't need national publications to tell us that Rossi's, Rosticceria Rossi & Sons at 45 S Clover St in Poughkeepsie, is the best deli in town. With that being said, Rossi's has been rated #1 in New York by BuzzFeed and with a national title like that folks from all over head to Poughkeepsie to get a taste of greatness.

If you're on TikTok, you probably have seen a number of viral posts featuring the famous deli. Rossi's shared that back in September blogger Christy Benny (aka @runningonavocados on Instagram and TikTok) stopped by to try an Import Mix.

Benny wrote:

Rossi's you deserve a whole muckbang post because the sandwich and your deli were 10/10. Rossi’s has been around for almost 70 years, and it's family-run. Buzzfeed rated it the number one sandwich spot in NY, and I couldn't agree more.

What is a 'Muckbang?'

For those who don't know, a Muckbang is a video that features someone eating a large quantity of food while talking to an audience.

Runningonavocados isn't the only one stopping in PK. The Tiktok'er infamously known as Kate has also shared her Rossi's review on TikTok.

There's also the couple from Devour Power who make every single meal they try look phenomenal have stopped by Rossi's a time or 2.

And we couldn't leave Meals_by_Cug out. Our guy loves a #4 (which is #1 in his heart) from Rossi's.

And of course, we have to round out our Rossi TikTok'ers with Marist grad Kate Norkeliunas who went super-viral at the beginning of 2020 for her love of Mr. Wraps in Hoboken. Kate has shown a lot of love to her old Rossi stomping grounds on social media.

I don't know about you, but these 4 influencers have influenced me to stop by Rossi's today and grab a sandwich.

What's your go-to Rossi's order?

