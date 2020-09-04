Rossi’s Announces New Menu, Ground Not Yet Broken On New Location

Rossi's & Sons Rosticceria is a legendary Poughkeepsie eatery and has been feeding hungry local residents since 1979. They're set to open a new location at Eastdale Village along Route 44 but the ground has not yet been broken on the project. Crafted Kup and several other local businesses just recently celebrated their grand openings on site.

Ahead of Rossi's moving forward with their second official location (they have a satellite location on campus at Marist as well) they've announced a new menu and website along with new ordering options. Rossi's still uses quality ingredients but they did remove some menu favorites and they are offering fewer customizable menu options.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The reaction to the changes has been met with some negative reaction online. But it's still the same family-owned and operated business and I look forward to getting my next Chicken Parm sub at my earliest convenience.

Buzzfeed readers have long had a long-distance love affair with Rossi's. Last fall they were named as the 'Best Sandwich Spot' in all of New York State and one of '16 College Town Foods Worth Skipping Class For' a few years earlier.