Monkeypox Spreads To Another Hudson Valley County, Across NY

Monkeypox has spread to another county in the Hudson Valley.

Over the weekend Ulster County health officials confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Ulster County.

Monkeypox Spreads To Ulster County, New York

Ulster County Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith reported that Ulster County has its first confirmed case of Monkeypox.

Officials say the Ulster County Department of Health has been preparing for the first case to be reported in Ulster County after it was found in other Hudson Valley counties. Officials say they are prepared to respond quickly to ensure public health safety.

“I want to reassure residents that we are actively managing these developments through our team of public health experts and in coordination with the State Department of Health,” Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said. “I encourage all residents to be informed of Monkeypox symptoms and to call your doctor if experiencing any. We will continue to update the public to ensure full transparency as the situation develops.”

Close Contacts In Ulster County Can Get Vaccine

Information about the first person with monkeypox in Ulster County was not released.

Health officials are now conducting case investigations to identify any potential close contacts. Close contacts will be offered the JYNNEOS vaccine. Other Ulster County residents who believe they have been exposed to monkeypox may also be eligible for the vaccine and should call their doctor, officials say.

“The Ulster County Department of Health has been monitoring the spread of Monkeypox cases in New York State. We are in daily contact with public health officials at the state level to stay abreast of the latest developments,” Ulster County Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith said. “We have a limited supply of the JYNNEOS vaccine to administer to individuals who meet the criteria established by the New York State Department of Health."

Monkeypox Confirmed In Greene, Orange, Dutchess, Sullivan, Rockland, Westchester, Columbia Counties

Across the Hudson Valley monkeypox has been confirmed in Greene, Orange, Dutchess, Sullivan, Rockland, Westchester, and Columbia counties.

There are now 5 confirmed cases in Dutchess County, 6 in Orange County, 4 in Rockland County and 49 in Westchester County.

Nearly 2,000 Confirmed Cases across New York State

As of Friday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed 1,862 cases in New York State. Most, 1,738 are from New York City.

Other counties with confirmed cases are Suffolk, Nassau, Monroe, Erie, Chemung, Albany, Broome, Niagara, Tompkins and St. Lawrence counties.

Monkeypox Symptoms

Early symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.

Within about one to three days after a fever, the person develops a rash, often beginning on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body.

"In humans, the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox. the main difference between the symptoms of smallpox and monkeypox is that monkeypox causes lymph nodes to swell (lymphadenopathy) while smallpox does not. The incubation period (time from infection to symptoms) for monkeypox is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days," the CDC states.

The monkeypox illness lasts two to four weeks. It's often not fatal but is deadly for 3 to 6 percent of cases worldwide.

