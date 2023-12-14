‘Multiple Stab Wounds’ Following Student Assault at Middletown Middle School

Following a lockdown situation early on Wednesday December 13th at Monhagen Middle School, the Town of Wallkill Police Department has shared details regarding the incident that left one victim with several stab wounds.

Monhagen Middle School is made up of about 800 students encompassing grades 6, 7, and 8.

GoogleMaps GoogleMaps loading...

Get our free mobile app

13 Year Old Student Arrested Following Monhagen Middle School Stabbing

The Town of Wallkill Police received a report, shortly after 7:30am on Wednesday, December 13th, regarding an 'assault' at the address of 555 County Route 78, Monhagen Middle School in Middletown.

GoogleMaps GoogleMaps loading...

Upon arriving to the school, part of the Middletown Enlarged City School District, officers found that a 13 year old victim in the 8th grade wing of the school, was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim, who hasn't been identified yet, is listed in stable condition.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, 13 years old, student, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center by Town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services and subsequently transported to Westchester Medical Center for medical treatment.

Town of Wallkill Detectives, along with City of Middletown Police and New York State Police initiated an investigation and arrested a 13-year-old student. The defendant, who has also not yet been identified, has been charged and will be prosecuted by the Orange County Attorney’s Office.

Middletown Middle School Goes Into Lockdown Following Assault

Several reports began circulating early Wednesday regarding an incident at Monhagen Middle School in Middletown that had caused the school to go into lockdown.

Canva, GoogleMaps, Middletown School District Canva, GoogleMaps, Middletown School District loading...

Updates were provided throughout the morning (on social media and the school district websites) as students were released from the school grounds, informing parents and guardians that they would not be permitted on campus until after early dismissal was completed.

The latest update on the Middletown Enlarged City School District website shares a message from the Board of Education, 'echoing the sentiments' of the Superintendent, thanking school staff and first responders, and sharing their plan to provide services, and ensure the safety of the school community.

Today is a sad day for our school district and community. As always, the safety, well-being, and sense of belonging of all members of our school district remain paramount. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the individuals who are impacted by the terrible incident that took place. School violence of any kind is unacceptable and we will not stand idle. We must stand together to support one another.

We will provide additional updates as they become available.

Meet the 8 K9s of the Orange County Sheriff's Office The Orange County Sheriff's Office has 8 K9s certified in many different areas, all of them are certified good pups who deserve all the treats and belly rubs. Gallery Credit: The Orange County Sheriff's Office