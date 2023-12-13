DEVELOPING: Middletown Middle School on Lockdown, Injuries Reported

UPDATED 11:05am:

Several reports are currently circulating regarding an incident earlier this morning at Monhagen Middle School in Middletown that has caused the school to go into lockdown.

Monhagen Middle School, Middletown on Lockdown

An official statement from the Town of Wallkill Police Department was issued shortly before 9am on Wednesday December 13th with the following update (which can be accessed on audio alert here):

Our Police Department is currently on scene of an incident at Monhagen Middle School on County Route 78. The building is currently is secure and multiple law scene. We ask the parents not to respond to the school. We will be providing more information in approximately one hour.

Parents and guardians are being told NOT to report to the school at this time, and no parent/guardians will be permitted to enter campus until after bus dismissal, which is scheduled to begin at 9:45am.

Parent/guardian pickup for students who do not ride a bus will take place after bus dismissal is complete. We will not allow parents/guardians to enter the MMS campus until after bus dismissal so we can safely implement our bus dismissal. All roads leading to MMS will remain closed until after the buses are dismissed from the MMS campus.

The following alert is on the Enlarged City School District of Middletown website:

Incident at Monhagen Middle School Involving Students

Official reports from the Enlarged City School District of Middletown indicate that the situation, which injured two students, was isolated to one area of the building. The two students that were injured have been transported to receive medical attention and the students involved in the situation are said to be in custody.

We have just completed a full physical grid check of the entire Monhagen Middle School campus. The situation was isolated to one area of the building.

Due to the fact that this was an isolated incident, Maple Hill Elementary school will be open today, following a lockout earlier this morning. Due to an abundance of caution, law enforcement will be on site, and there will increased police presence in and around Middletown school campuses today.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the young people who were injured and affected in today’s incident and our entire Monhagen Middle School community. Updates will be provided via social media and the school district website as this situation develops.

