Mom Killed Days After Birthday On I-84 In Hudson Valley

Police are searching for witnesses after a young mother "with a heart of gold" was killed on I-84, just days after her birthday.

On Sunday, New York State Police warned of traffic on I-84 in the Hudson Valley as police investigated a fatal crash.

Fatal Crash On I-84 In Orange County, New York

NYSP NYSP loading...

New York State Police from Troop F responded to the crash on Interstate 84 westbound near exit 28 in the town of Wallkill around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.

"State Police Middletown are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 84 westbound near exit 28 in the town of Wallkill. One lane closed. Expect traffic delays," New York State Police told residents on Facebook.

Troopers released more information about the fatal crash days later.

State Police Investigating Fatal Crash that occurred on Interstate 84 in the town of Wallkill

Sarah Williams/FB Sarah Williams/FB loading...

On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed that 35-year-old Sarah Williams from Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania died as a result of the crash.

Police say Williams is from Pennsylvania but she has many ties to the Hudson Valley including working as a phlebotomist technician ER at St Luke's Hospital, according to social media.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"She was such a good kid, a sweetheart with a heart of gold," Bill Ransom wrote on Facebook. "As time went on you achieved goals, found a good man, and started a beautiful family. I never remember a time where running into you didn’t involve laughter."

Williams, a young mother, passed away just days after celebrating her 35th birthday.

Sarah Williams/FB Sarah Williams/FB loading...

"You grew up to be an amazing mom and accomplished all of your career goals and I was so proud of you. I’m so sorry for your parents, children, and husband. I will love and miss you always," Danielle Elizabeth Russo wrote on Facebook.

Investigation Into Fatal Accident On I-84

Police believe a 2020 Acura RDX and a 2019 Dodge were traveling westbound and for unknown reasons collided before leaving the roadway causing the Dodge to flip over.

Williams, the driver of the Dodge, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The operator and passenger of the other vehicle were not injured.

New York State Police Seek Witnesses

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the vehicles prior to the crash to contact State Police at the Middletown barracks and ask for the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at 845-344-5300.

LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now Stack﻿er compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.