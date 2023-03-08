Decades-Old ‘Mob Dumping Ground’ Found In Upstate New York

It's believed the gruesome remains of a missing New York man were found at a decades-old "mob dumping ground" in the Hudson Valley.

The FBI confirmed an investigation is ongoing after a body was found in Ulster County

FBI Investigates Body Found In Ulster County, New York

The remains of a man were found in two duffel bags behind a home on Ulster Heights Road in Ellenville, New York, the New York Daily News reports.

The FBI believes the man was shot to death.

It's believed the victim is a man from Brooklyn, New York

Remains of Brooklyn, New York Man Likley Found In Ellenville, New York

Sources tell the Daily News the victim is believed to be 43-year-old Shehroz Tokhirov of Brooklyn. Tokhirov was last seen on June 25, 2022.

It's believed Tokhirov went missing after going into business selling high-end watches with two men and owed the men about a half-million dollars.

Officials have yet to officially identify the remains.

Ulster Heights Road in Ellenville, New York May Be A 'Mob Dumping Ground'

A police spokesperson called the area on Ulster Heights Road in Ellenville, New York as a "possible mob dumping ground from decades ago," according to the New York Daily News.

