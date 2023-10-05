Missing Upstate New York Man Found Dead In Stream Under ATV
Wilderness officials from the Hudson Valley were shocked as they searched for a missing man.
On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed a Port Ewen man is dead after an accident on his ATV in its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide forest ranger actions
Wilderness Recovery: Town of Esopus, Ulster County, New York
On Sept. 26 at 11 a.m., New York State Police requested Forest Ranger assistance in the search for a missing ATV rider.
A 48-year-old man from Port Ewen left his home the night before and didn't return, officials were told.
Ulster County officials helped the DEC search for the man by sharing his last known cell phone coordinates.
Missing Man From Ulster County Found Dead Under ATV
At 1:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, Ranger Cowart found the man in a stream underneath the ATV. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Rangers and the NYSP Dive Team removed the deceased from the water and turned him over to the coroner.
Missing Hudson Valley Man Last Seen in Ulster County, New York
The man's name hasn't been released. However, some believe the DEC is talking about Wayne Nickerson who went missing on the same evening, in the same area, as listed by the DEC while riding an ATV.
The Town of Esopus, the Esopus Fire Department, and the New York State Police and others were looking for Nickerson.
Nickerson was last reported in the Esopus area on a green ATV. He was later found deceased, according to friends on social media.
The investigation into the official cause of death is ongoing.
