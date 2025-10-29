New York Wife’s Desperate Call Ends In Devastating Discovery

A wife called the police when her husband didn’t return from a hunting trip. Hours later, forest rangers made a tragic discovery deep in the woods.

The New York State DEC confirmed the tragic news that a missing hiker was found dead in Upstate New York.

Wife Calls After Husband Doesn't Return From Hunting Trip

Google Google loading...

Officials from Otsego County requested Forest Ranger assistance in the search for a hunter reported missing by his spouse on Oct. 16, just before 11 p.m.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, Otsego County Emergency Services, Garratsville Fire Department, Laurens Fire Department, New York State Police, and New York State Park Police and staff all joined the search efforts in Gilbert Lake State Park, the DEC tells Hudson Valley Post.

67-Year-Old Hunter Found Dead In Tree Stand In Otsego County

Google Google loading...

The next morning, the search took a tragic turn. Just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Otsego County Sheriff’s Deputy Thornhill’s team found the missing 67-year-old in a tree stand.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead on the scene. His name wasn't released, but officials say the 67-year-old is from Remsen, New York, a town in Oneida County.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

DEC Forest Rangers used a rope system to help remove the man from the tree stand and turned them over to the county coroner.

A cause of death hasn't been released.

Keep Reading:

6 Animals That We Are Hunting In New York State

6 Animals That We Are Hunting In New York State Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

Tips For Hunting Morel Mushrooms In New York

Tips For Hunting Morel Mushrooms In New York Here are some tips for finding these highly coveted fungi in your neck of the woods. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon