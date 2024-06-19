Missing Person Found Dead Near Upstate New York Hiking Spot

A frantic search for a missing person ended in tragedy.

On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) confirmed forest rangers found a missing person deceased. The news was confirmed in this week's DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide forest ranger actions.

Wilderness Recovery: Town of Arietta, Hamilton County, New York

On Friday, June 14 just before 9:30 p.m., officials from Hamilton County, New York requested Forest Ranger help in the search for a "despondent subject."

The person was last seen in the area of Good Luck Lake.

The search continued the next day. At 7 a.m. on Saturday New York State Police, DEC forest rangers, and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department continued searching.

The missing person was found deceased by authorities just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. The person's name, age, hometown, and gender haven't been released.

Rangers carried out the subject to the Hamilton County Coroner. New York State Police now is leading the investigation. State Police have yet to comment.

A cause of death wasn't revealed, but the DEC wants all to know that help is available if you're dealing with mental health.

"If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance, help is available. 988 is a free 24-hour hotline to call or text anywhere in New York. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK," the DEC stated in a press release.

