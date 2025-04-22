Missing New Yorker Presumed Dead Found Alive After Shocking Text

A New York family mourned their missing loved ones, only to find out she was very much alive.

The family even cremated what they thought were the missing woman's remains.

Woman Reported Missing From Rochester, New York

At the age of 28, Shanice Crews disappeared from Rochester in 2021. In 2024, police told the family her decomposed body was found in an empty lot.

News 8 WROC Via YouTube News 8 WROC Via YouTube loading...

Because the body was badly decomposed, they made the heartbreaking decision to cremate the remains and held a memorial service to say their final goodbyes.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The autopsy said Crews died from a cocaine overdose. This surprised the family because Crews was never involved with the drug.

Hope She Might Be Alive

News 8 WROC Via YouTube News 8 WROC Via YouTube loading...

Everything changed around Thanksgiving 2024. Crew's sister received a random text from a stranger.

Ma’am, I’m concerned—your sister is not dead. She just volunteered at my event today.

The text also included a photo of a smiling woman, who appeared to be Crews.

Push For DNA Test

Coronavirus and DNA, virus mutation. New variant and strain of SARS CoV 2. Microscopic view. Gilnature loading...

Police told the family the remains were a match based on dental records. However, Crew's sister pushed for a DNA test after getting that shocking text.

The results confirmed the remains weren't Shanice. Meaning, the family unknowingly cremated a stranger, and their loved one might be alive.

Found Living Michigan

Michigan Welcome Sign benkrut loading...

Crews was ultimately found alive in Michigan. Details about how she ended up in Michigan, cut off from her family, remain unclear.

Crews still hasn't spoken with her family.

“If I could talk to her, I’d just say I love her,” her sister said. “All that other stuff doesn’t even matter anymore.”

Lawsuit Pending

News 8 WROC Via YouTube News 8 WROC Via YouTube loading...

The medical examiner’s office requested the ashes back and offered the family $1,605 for funeral costs, but they declined the money and hired a lawyer.

Can You Help: Over 30 New York Children Have Gone Missing In 2025

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides