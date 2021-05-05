A New York college honors student is missing and could be in the Hudson Valley. The search for her is making national news.

The Missing Persons Clearinghouse sent out a "Missing College Student" alert for 19-year-old Saniyya I. Dennis. Deniss is a missing college student from SUNY Buffalo State College and may be in need of medical attention, according to the Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Officials say she may be in the Buffalo area or may have traveled to the Hudson Valley.

Dennis who is from the Bronx was last seen leaving her dorm room on Saturday, April 24 around 11 p.m. Buffalo State campus police describe the sophomore as a black female who is 5'3" weighing approximately 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Missing New York College Student Has Ties To Hudson Valley

Her cellphone was last pinged at Niagara Falls State Park near Goat Island, Dateline reports.

According to Nancy Grace, her dad now believes Saniyaa went to meet someone in Niagara Falls.

CBS reports Deniss is described as an honors student with a bright future ahead. Here family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to finding her.

Anyone with information about Saniyya’s whereabouts is asked to contact Buffalo State’s University Police Department at (716) 878-6333 or police@buffalostate.edu. Information can also be shared through the University Police anonymous tip line at (716) 878-3166.

