Missing: New York State Police Need Help After Teen, Woman Disappear

New York State Police took to social media in hopes New Yorkers can help as they search for two recently missing people.

The two missing cases do not appear to be related, according to police.

Woman From Sullivan County Goes Missing. Ties To Newburgh, Port Jervis

New York State Police from Troop F in Liberty, New York is looking for 32-year-old Jennifer E. Bruning. She was last seen in Barryville, New York, police say.

Bruning has ties to the City of Port Jervis and the City of Newburgh, according to New York State Police.

"If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jennifer Bruning, they are asked to contact NYSP Liberty at 845-344-5300," New York State Police stated in its post.

Teen Disappears From Western New York

On the same day, Wednesday, New York State Police also asked for help in finding a missing teen. 17-year-old Adriana N. Holley, from Volney, New York was last seen on June 16 at her home in the City of Fulton.

She last made contact with her mother, via social media, on June 17. It's unclear why New York State Police posted about Holley going missing two weeks after she was last seen.

Holley is known to frequent the City of Fulton and the City of Syracuse. Police describe her as a "white female approximately 5 foot 3 inches tall, 130 pounds and with brown hair."

If anyone knows Adriana's whereabouts, contact the New York State Police at 315- 366-6000. Reference case number NY2400340608.

A number of other children from New York State remain missing. Take a look at their information below:

