Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert Issued For Hudson Valley Man

Officials believe a missing Hudson Valley man is in need of medical attention. Can you help?

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sent out an alert for a missing vulnerable adult with autism in the Hudson Valley.

Orange County, New York Man With Autism Going Missing

Farina, Christopher (DCJS) Farina, Christopher (DCJS) loading...

Kenny Ray Brewster, 34, of New Windsor was last seen on Union Avenue in the town of New Windsor, Orange County, New York around 10 p.m. on Monday, June 12.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services reported Brewster missing on Tuesday. Officials describe him as a missing vulnerable adult who may need medical help.

"Kenny Brewster is a 34-year-old missing vulnerable adult with autism and may be in need of medical attention," the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services states.

Last Seen Driving grey Toyota Corolla In New Windsor, New York

Farina, Christopher (DCJS) Farina, Christopher (DCJS) loading...

Brewster was last seen driving a 2014 grey Toyota Corolla with New York registration LAE-7497.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with polka dots, black shorts and flip-flops.

Officials describe him as a 6'1" 220-pound white man with brown hair and green eyes.

Farina, Christopher (DCJS)/Canva Farina, Christopher (DCJS)/Canva loading...

Read More: Coffee Sold At Popular New York Grocery Store May Contain Glass

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Windsor Town Police Department at (845) 565-7000 or 911.

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

These Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients Per Capita In New York SNAP usage has increased across the state since the start of the pandemic