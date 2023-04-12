Missing Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In Upstate New York, His Kids Need Help

New York residents can help out two Hudson Valley children who lost their young father.

Sadly, a missing Hudson Valley man was found dead, days after getting a flat tire in Sullivan County.

Horrific Ending in Search for Missing Man In Sullivan County, New York

Ties To Orange County, Rockland County, Sullivan County

Hoyt was born in Nyack, New York, according to his obituary. His obituary states he's from Port Jervis in Orange County, New York. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported Hoty was from Glen Spey in Sullivan County.

"Harold walked around with a smile on his face and could make anyone he talked to laugh, especially with his amazing, Joe Dirt impression. Working on motorcycles and cars always made Harold happy, but he was truly the happiest while spending time with his children and family," his obituary states.

Hoyt is survived by "beloved children," Aurora and Bentley Hoyt.

GoFundMe For Children

Hoyt's sister started a GoFundMe to help out his children.

"As many of you know, these past few years for have been financially hard for many families. Harold’s financial priorities were taking care of his kids and family. He went without many things for himself including life insurance in order to do so. For those that are able to contribute financially, the family would like to humbly thank you for your generosity," Hoyt's sister, Jennifer Nicholas stated in the GoFundMe.

Over $10,000 has been raised, as of this writing. CLICK HERE to donate.

