FBI: Missing Hudson Valley Dad Murdered By Ex-Wife, Husband

A Hudson Valley woman and her husband are accused of conducting a "sophisticated plot" to murder her ex-husband.

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, the FBI and New York State Police announced a husband and wife were arrested for the 2020 death of a Hudson Valley father.

Beacon, New York Couple Accused Of Killing Hudson Valley Father

Jamie and Nicholas Orsini, formally of Beacon, New York, conducted a "sophisticated plot" to kill Jamie's ex-husband, Steven Kraft.

“A little over three years ago, Nicholas and Jamie Orsini allegedly plotted to and did kill Jamie’s ex-husband, Steven Kraft. Their alleged scheme was sophisticated — it involved burner phones, stealing and dumping Kraft’s car, and, ultimately, disposing of Kraft’s body," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

Jamie, 36, and Nick, 35, both now from Amsterdam, New York, were each charged with one count of carjacking resulting in death, which carries a maximum potential sentence of life in prison or death, and one count of conspiracy, which carries a maximum potential sentence of five years in prison.

During the days leading up to April 28, 2020, the Orsini's started to plan to kill Kraft at their Beacon, New York home and cover up the murder, officials say. Kraft and Jamie share two children together.

The couple purchased a 10x100 foot paint tarp, duct tape, a Tyvek suit and boots, and a burner phone, before the murder, police say.

Kraft was never seen again after dropping his children off at the Orsini's Beacon home on April 28, 2020. Officials allege the couple carjacked and murdered Kraft, disposing of Kraft’s body, and covering their tracks.

Hudson Valley With Ties To Orange, Dutchess, Ulster Counties Reported Missing

Kraft was reported missing after he failed to show up to work at Frank's Deli in Marlboro. He was 34.

"The Orsinis denied Kraft’s family — including Kraft’s children with Jamie — the dignity of having a proper burial. This complaint shows that no matter how well you cover up your heinous act, law enforcement will not relent until they have uncovered your crimes," Williams said.

His car was found on 3rd and Carpenter in the City of Newburgh unoccupied with several parking tickets, days after the alleged carjacking and murder.

After the alleged murder, Nicholas googled “is galvanized steel fireproof.”

He then went to Home Depot and purchased two 31-gallon galvanized steel round trash cans, a coarse stainless-steel rod, an angle grinder with grinding wheel, five metal disks, three 32-ounce bottles of odorless charcoal grates, an axe, a flame lighter and 16 bundles of firewood.

