Missing Hudson Valley Boater Found Dead, 1 Still Missing, 3 Rescued

At least one Hudson Valley resident is dead after a boat sank.

The body of a Hudson Valley man who went missing in the waters near Connecticut has been found.

On Sunday around 4 p.m., Westport Police were alerted to a boating incident with the possibility of two missing people.

Small Boat With 5 Sinks

Google Google loading...

Around that time, a boater traveling in the area of Cockenoe Island found a man standing on a navigational buoy.

A second man and a woman were also rescued from the water. All three were transported to a Norwalk Marina and subsequently to the hospital for evaluation.

The group told police there were five people on a small boat that sunk, causing all five to enter the water. Two of the five remained missing.

Frantic Search For Two Missing Boaters

Google Google loading...

The Westport Police Marine Division, with the assistance of the US Coast Guard, Norwalk Police Marine Division, Fairfield Police Marine Division, and Suffolk County Air Unit began searching the waters in an attempt to find the ship and the two missing people.

On Monday, police found the sunken ship and one person.

Body Of Missing Hudson Valley Man Found

Google Google loading...

On Monday around 11:30 a.m. the Westport Police Marine Division located the sunken ship near the navigational buoy where the first man was found.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The search for the missing boaters continued throughout the day. Around 4:30 p.m. the body of one of the missing boats was found about three miles northeast from the sunken boat.

Body Of Missing Boater Identified As Spring Valley, Rockland County, New York Man

The deceased man was identified as 38-year-old Juan Gabriel Valle Pineda of Spring Valley. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

The other missing boater is still unaccounted for. Police haven't released details about the missing boater.

Canva Canva loading...

It remains unclear what caused the boat to sink.

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.