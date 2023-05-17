Missing Hudson Valley Man Found Dead Camping In Upstate New York

A Hudson Valley man who went missing while camping in Upstate New York was found dead.

On Monday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed a missing Orange County man was found dead.

Missing Orange County Man Found Dead After Going Camping In Sullivan County

On Saturday, May 13, around 11:30 p.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of a missing person at the Ascalona Campground, formerly Kittatinny, in Barryville.

Deputies interviewed witnesses at the campground who said they noticed a man camping at the edge of the Delaware River Friday night.

One witness noted that the doors on the man’s van were wide open and his campsite seemed to be still set up from the day before, but he was not around.

Deputies found clothing laid out on the shore near the campsite but could not find the man.

Body Of Monroe, New York Man Recovered Near Delaware River

On Sunday, at daybreak, a full-scale search was initiated utilizing law enforcement, fire service and EMS personnel.

The body of the man was found washed up across the river on the Pennsylvania shoreline in Lackawaxen, Sunday afternoon.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old Anthony C. Lange of Monroe, New York.

Lange was the man reported missing from the campsite in Barryville, police say.

Autopsy Confirmed Monroe, New York Man Drowned

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Sullivan County Coroner.

"It is believed that Lange entered the water after setting up his campsite Friday night. He was not wearing a life jacket," the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

An autopsy performed Monday confirmed that Lange drowned, police say.

“This drowning appears to be the first of the season," Sullivan County Sheriff Michael Schiff said. “Hopefully it is the last. Do not underestimate the power of the Delaware River. Always wear a life jacket when you go near the water."

