Missing 3-Year-Old Found Dead In River In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley community is rallying around a family after a missing 3-year-old was found dead.

The 3-year-old went missing from his home in the lower Hudson Valley on Thursday around noon.

3-Year-Old Goes Missing In Mamaroneck, New York

Zaire Alberick walked out of his Mamaroneck home with his dog, police say.

The Village of Mamaroneck Police were called around 2:30 p.m. after Alberick's family and neighbors couldn't find him.

The child's 85-year-old grandfather and 54-year-old uncle were involved in the search, police say.

Found Dead In Mamaroneck River

According to police, Zaire walked about two blocks from his home to the Mamaroneck River, near First Street.

Police believe he fell into the river, was carried downstream and drowned. Officers found the boy in the Mamaroneck River near the Hillside Bridge.

He was removed from the river and pronounced dead on the scene.

GoFundMe For Family

The Mamaroneck community is rallying around the family of the young boy.

Zaire and his mother recently moved back to Mamaroneck to "start a new life," according to a GoFundMe.

The mother is currently "hospitalized due to her grief of losing her only son," the GoFundMe adds.

As of this writing, over $25,000 has been raised to help plan a funeral for the 3-year-old. CLICK HERE to donate.

