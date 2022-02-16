Millions Of Beautiful Butterflies Heading From Mexico To New York

Empire State residents are in for a very beautiful sight.

Millions of Monarch butterflies are heading from Mexico to New York this spring, Only In Your State reports.

"Monarch butterflies are perhaps the most well-known and beloved butterflies in North America. A ubiquitous sight in gardens, prairies, and natural areas from coast to coast, their arrival in northern states and Canadian provinces is viewed by many as a welcome sign of the change in seasons from spring to summer," The Xerces Society writes about the Monarch butterflies.

Beautiful Plants That Also Keep The Bugs Away Did you know there are plenty of plants that offer protection from mosquitoes, spiders, house flys and more? Yes, check out these natural bug repellants that are affordable and available now.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.

Monarch butterflies are famous for their long-distance seasonal migration and spectacular winter gatherings in Mexico and California.

In late August, masses of monarch butterflies begin an epic migration stretching thousands of miles from the mountaintops of Central Mexico to areas across the United States and as far north as Canada, according to the New York State DEC.

The wings look like stained glass, with reddish-orange coloration and conspicuous black veins bordered in black and speckled with white dots. Males have thinner veins with a black dot on the inside of the hind wings; females have thicker veins and lack the dot.

Monarch butterflies are found in open meadows and fields that usually contain a variety of wildflowers including milkweed, coastal beaches with dunes, and man-made butterfly gardens.

The Best Places to See a Monarch Butterfly:

Albany Pine Bush Preserve, Albany County

Central Park, Manhattan, NY

Fire Island National Seashore, Suffolk County

Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, Albany County

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, Tonawanda and Oak Orchard Wildlife Management Area, Orleans and Genessee Counties

Rogers Environmental Education Center, Chenango County