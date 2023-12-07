Shortage: Many Places In Upstate New York Can No Longer Provide Milk

A milk shortage is starting to impact the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

Hudson Valley GOP Congressman Marc Molinaro wants the U.S.D.A. to address the milk carton shortage in upstate New York and across the nation.

Molinaro Calls On Government To Help With Milk Carton Shortage

U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro (NY-19) is pushing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to address the milk carton shortage in Upstate New York and across the nation.

Supply chain problems at one of the two major manufacturers of milk cartons in the United States have caused schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and other institutions in Upstate New York to forgo serving milk, according to Molinaro's office.

The former Dutchess County Executive also notes this shortage is leaving young people without access to nutritious products and may soon force dairy farmers to dump milk.

“We saw how disruptive the baby formula shortage was. If this supply chain disruption persists, it’s going to cause real harm for young people and local farmers. I offered bipartisan legislation that could have prevented this crisis and strengthened our supply chain by helping businesses purchase new food processing, storage, and distribution facilities. We have to take action now to fix this milk carton shortage and actively pursue long-term solutions like the one I put forward to fortify our supply chain and prevent future disruptions," Molinaro stated.

In a letter to the Secretary of the USDA, Molinaro urged him to use any means at his disposal to swiftly provide relief and prevent a disruption like this from happening again.

"New York Farm Bureau appreciates Rep. Molinaro's outreach to the USDA calling for greater collaboration to address the milk carton shortage across the country and here in New York State. The school milk market is an important one for our dairy farmers. Supply chain disruptions can ultimately affect milk prices that farms receive, and we encourage any support that the USDA can provide during this time," President of the New York Farm Bureau David Fisher said.

