Mexico’s New Rules Leaves No Mercy For New Yorkers

New Yorkers planning a vacation must know about this major travel rule change that could cost you big time.

Mexico is changing some laws that are going to impact Hudson Valley residents planning a vacation south of the border, especially to hotspots like Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, or Cabo

What Mexico's Vaping Law Means for New Yorkers Traveling in 2026

Mexico just dramatically tightened its vaping laws. These new rules aren’t just about public use or selling products. They now affect travelers before you even start your vacation.

Under changes to Mexico’s General Health Law that took effect January 16, 2026, importing vaping devices of any kind is illegal

Even for personal use. The new ban includes:

E-cigarettes

Vape pens

Disposable devices

Refillable systems

Pods and cartridges

Non-nicotine and THC/CBD product

No Appeal Process

Customs officials at Mexican airports, seaports, and border crossings are now required to confiscate any vaping gear they find. There’s no appeals process and no exception for personal-use travelers.

There's also no recovery process, and claims you didn't know the law won't help your case.

On-The-Spot Fines Are Possible

Tourists aren’t being criminally prosecuted just for having a vape; the consequences can still be serious. While you won't get arrested, New Yorkers caught with vaping products in Mexico now face on-the-spot fines, often payable immediately.

These on-the-spot fines can reach thousands of pesos. There could be secondary inspections or entry delays if officials suspect you’re hiding devices. And, in extreme cases, customs may escalate matters — especially if you argue or refuse to hand over equipment.

There’s also no medical or prescription exemption.

Bottom line, if you're traveling to Mexico, leave your vapes at home.

