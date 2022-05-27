We call it the unofficial beginning of Summer but the truth is, Memorial Day is not about summer at all. It is about honoring the men and women who have served our great United States selflessly and laid down their lives for our freedom.

This weekend and especially on Monday, it is important we take a moment to recognize the sacrifice that so many have made through the years to protect our democracy and make America a great example to other countries of what it means to be free.

Memorial Day Events 2022 in the Hudson Valley

All over the Hudson Valley, you will be able to honor those who gave their lives by attending services and events that have been organized in our communities. If you aren't sure what to do or where to go, take advantage of the links that I included below to help you find an event honoring our fallen soldiers.

One event that will be held on Monday is the Ride to Remember which is organized by the Hudson Valley National Center for Veteran Reintegration. This motorcycle ride will begin at 9:15 AM on Monday, May 30, 2022, with a line up then depart from 101 Enterprise Drive in Kingston and head to the Groundbreaking ceremony at 11 AM for the new Ulster County Veteran's Cemetery in New Paltz.

If you would like to attend a Memorial Day Ceremony in your community, I have provided a list below.

Dutchess County, NY Memorial Day Events

Memorial Day Events in Dutchess County, NY provided by the Dutchess County Government - Click Here.

Orange County, NY Memorial Day Events

Memorial Day Weekend Event in Orange County, NY a list provided by Orange County Tourism - Click Here.

Ulster County, NY Memorial Day Events

Memorial Day Events in Ulster County, NY a list compiled by the Ulster County Government - Click Here.

