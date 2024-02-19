3 Schools In New York State Among ‘Worst In America”

Conflicting Reports: Two of these "worst" schools were also just named among the "best" in America.

Odd!

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

31 Colleges Across New York State Among America's Best

Canva Canva loading...

The Princeton Review recently released its 2024 "Best College" list. The Princeton Review highlighted the 389 best colleges across the country and over 30 from New York State made the list including:

Alfred University

Alfred, NY

Bard College

Annandale-on-Hudson, NY

City College of New York of The City University of New York

New York, NY

City University of New York—Baruch College

New York, NY

City University of New York—Brooklyn College

Brooklyn, NY

City University of New York—Hunter College

New York, NY

City University of New York—Queens College

Queens, NY

Colgate University

Hamilton, NY

Columbia University

New York, NY

Cornell University

Ithaca, NY

Hamilton College

Clinton, NY

Manhattan College

Riverdale, NY

Manhattanville College

Purchase, NY

New York University

New York, NY

Pace University

New York, NY

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Troy, NY

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rochester, NY

Sarah Lawrence College

Bronxville, NY

Siena College

Loudonville, NY

Skidmore College

Saratoga Springs, NY

St. Bonaventure University

St. Bonaventure, NY

St. John's University (NY)

Queens, NY

State University of New York - College of Environmental Science and Forestry

Syracuse, NY

State University of New York - Purchase College

Purchase, NY

State University of New York - Stony Brook University

Stony Brook, NY

State University of New York at Geneseo

Geneseo, NY

Syracuse University

Syracuse, NY

United States Merchant Marine Academy

Kings Point, NY

United States Military Academy

West Point, NY

Vassar College

Poughkeepsie, NY

Webb Institute

Glen Cove, NY

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

What's odd is that two of the above-mentioned schools were also just named among the "worst" in America.

3 New York Colleges Among Worst In America

Vassar College Commencement 2010 Getty Images loading...

Avocado Post released a list of the "Worst Colleges and Universities in America." The website reports the colleges listed are "notorious for high tuition costs, low graduation rates, and poor return on investment."

Colleges In Oneonta, Saratoga Springs, and Troy Among The Worst In the Nation

Canva Canva loading...

3 New York Colleges Among Worst In America A new list states that three colleges from Upstate New York are among the worst in the nation. However, two were also recently honored as being some of the "best" colleges in America.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Students at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute also "complain about rigid academic requirements and lackluster campus facilities," according to Avocado Post.

These Are New York's 14 Most Expensive Colleges For 2022-2023 The Business Journals calculated total yearly cost for higher learning across America. Their total cost figures no financial aid, no in-state discounts for public universities, and the cost of books, room, board, and general living expenses.

By far, New York is the country’s the most expensive state for college, with more schools in the top 60 than any other state. We have 14: one in the top five, and three more in the top 20. Massachusetts finished second with 10 colleges in the most expensive 60. This is probably not a distinction to be particularly proud of, but as inflation continues this trend isn’t likely to slow down over the next year. Gallery Credit: Cameron Coats

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.