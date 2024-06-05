Meat Sold At Popular New York Supermarket May Contain ‘Metal’

Supermarket officials are warning New Yorkers to not eat this recalled meat.

Wegmans announced another recall on June 1.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Wegmans Italian Classics Uncured Pepperoni Recalled

Canva Canva loading...

Wegmans Italian Classics Uncured Pepperoni has been recalled because of "possible metal foreign material," according to Wegmans.

The recalled meat has UPC: 2-07939-00000-6 and best-by dates of 8/28/24 and 8/29/24.

The recalled pepperoni is sold at over 100 stores across a number of states including New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Wegmans In New York State

Google Google loading...

Wegmans has nearly 50 stores across New York State, according to Wegmans' website. Many stores are located in the following regions:

New York City

Westchester County (Harrison)

Syracuse

Buffalo

Rochester

Finger Lakes

Southern Tier

What To Do If You Have The Recalled Pepperoni

Wegmans says all can return the pepperoni to the customer service desk for a full refund.

Canva Canva loading...

"For more information contact Wegmans Customer Care at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 7 PM or Saturday and Sunday from 8 AM to 5 PM," Wegmans states.

Grocery Prices in 2024 Since Crazy Inflation

Grocery Prices 2024 since Crazy Inflation The grocery prices have increased in price dramatically the past couple of weeks. Gallery Credit: Rob Banks

Wegmans recently opened up a massive store in New York. Check out the inside below:

Look Inside This Massive New Wegmans In New York State This enormous, brand new Wegmans Astor Place in New York City is absolutely mind-blowing. Check out the photos! Gallery Credit: Facebook/YouTube/TikTok/Canva

Keep Reading: