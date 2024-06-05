Meat Sold At Popular New York Supermarket May Contain ‘Metal’
Supermarket officials are warning New Yorkers to not eat this recalled meat.
Wegmans announced another recall on June 1.
Wegmans Italian Classics Uncured Pepperoni Recalled
Wegmans Italian Classics Uncured Pepperoni has been recalled because of "possible metal foreign material," according to Wegmans.
The recalled meat has UPC: 2-07939-00000-6 and best-by dates of 8/28/24 and 8/29/24.
The recalled pepperoni is sold at over 100 stores across a number of states including New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Wegmans In New York State
Wegmans has nearly 50 stores across New York State, according to Wegmans' website. Many stores are located in the following regions:
New York City
Westchester County (Harrison)
Syracuse
Buffalo
Rochester
Finger Lakes
Southern Tier
What To Do If You Have The Recalled Pepperoni
Wegmans says all can return the pepperoni to the customer service desk for a full refund.
"For more information contact Wegmans Customer Care at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 7 PM or Saturday and Sunday from 8 AM to 5 PM," Wegmans states.
Wegmans recently opened up a massive store in New York. Check out the inside below:
