Massive Upstate New York Search For Missing Person Has Tragic End

A missing person was found dead in an Upstate New York forest.

On Tuesday, in its latest DEC Forest Rangers—Week in Review, which highlights recent statewide forest ranger actions, the New York State DEC confirmed that the search for a missing man had a tragic ending.

Wilderness Recovery: Town of Watson, Lewis County

Google Google loading...

On Oct. 13 at 5:19 p.m., the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department requested Forest Ranger assistance in the search for a "missing subject with a history of mental illness."

The missing person was last seen on Oct. 12 around 5:30 a.m.

13 Forest Rangers, Dozens Of Volunteers, Many Others Searching For Missing Man In Upstate New York

DEC DEC loading...

Over the next few days, 13 Rangers, dozens of volunteers and members of fire departments, New York State Police, New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, and Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted linear and grid searches.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Missing 39-Year-Old Found Deceased In the Independence River Wild Forest

Google Google loading...

A few days later, on Oct. 16 at 3:30 p.m., a member from the public found the body of a 39-year-old from Watson, New York.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The missing person was pronounced deceased on the scene. The person's name and gender haven't been released.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

"Rangers brought the subject out of the woods and turned him over to Lewis County officials," the DEC stated in a press release.

47 Missing New York Kids Found In 1st-Ever Child Rescue Operation

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) proudly announced this week that nearly 50 missing children were found. CLICK HERE to find out more.

Many children in New York State remain missing. See the full list below.

Around 50 Children Disappeared From New York State In 2024

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State

Keep Reading: