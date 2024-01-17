Massive Upstate New York Mall Among Best In United States

You don't have to leave New York State to find one of the best malls in all of the United States.

The website StudyFinds which offers "research, in a nutshell" recently named the "Best Malls In The US: Top 5 Shopping Centers Most Recommended By Experts."

New York State Mall Among Best In Nation

One mall in New York State made the list.

"Even though some shopping malls may be disappearing, these superstar shopping centers in America are here to stay," StudyFinds states.

StudyFinds named the 5 best malls in America with the help of "10 expert reviews."

Top 5 Malls In America

Below are the top 5 malls:

Destiny USA in Syracuse, New York Ranked 5th

Destiny USA in Syracuse, New York was named America's 5th best mall by the experts polled by StudyFinds.

This massive mall is a six-story shopping center with over 250 places to shop, dine or play.

"Destiny USA is an ideal mall to take the entire family. It is a unique family-friendly complex with a plethora of activities to keep everyone entertained," StudyFinds states about the Syracuse shopping center.

On top of stores and restaurants Destiny USA also features the world’s largest suspended ropes course, an antique carouse, a movie theater and a go-kart track.

Fun fact, Destiny USA was the first mall with a go-kart track in it, according to Trips To Discover.

Destiny USA is the largest mall in New York State and the 6th biggest in the nation, according to Tripping.com.

