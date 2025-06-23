Massive School Schedule Change Just Announced In New York
Dozens of school districts across New York announced schedule changes. Here's what parents need to know.
It's the final week of classes for a lot of local schools, and some of them will be changing their schedules over the next couple of days.
Newburgh School District Changes Schedule To Protect Students, Staff
Friday evening, I was speaking with some friends who told me because of the extreme heat, the Newburgh school district was considering a half-day for students on Monday or Tuesday this week.
Shortly after the school district made it official, it made a half-day schedule from Monday through Friday.
"Due to the forecasted heatwave and in the interest of student and staff safety, our district will be on a half-day schedule for students in grades Pre K-8 from Monday, June 23 to Friday, June 27, 2025," the Newburgh Enlarged City School District stated.
Schools Across Hudson Valley, New York State Releasing Students Early
I soon learned that many other schools across the Hudson Valley and New York State will release students early.
For example, all Monticello schools will dismiss three hours early on Monday, June 23.
Other schools with early dismissals reportedly include:
Ardsley
Arlington
Bedford
Briarcliff Manor
Carmel
Chappaqua
Edgemont
Elmsford
Florida
Garrison
Hendrick Hudson School District:
Lakeland
Mamaroneck
Minisink Valley
Nyack
Pelham
Rye Neck
Valley Central
Yonkers
Yorktown
In the Capital Region, schools in Schenectady, East Greenbush, Shenendehowa, Bethlehem, and the Averill Park Central School District will also be dismissing early.
In Western New York, early dismissals are planned in Rochester, Pittsford, Syracuse, North Syracuse, Fayetteville-Manlius School District and the Fairport Central School District.
Note: Other school districts across the state may have also changed their schedules due to the extreme heat that forced Gov. Kathy Hochul to declare a State of Emergency for about half of the Empire State.
Check your local school district's website and/or social media if you're unclear if your child will be dismissed early.
