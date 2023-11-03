Massive School Bus Issues In Hudson Valley Cancel Or Delay Buses

Many parents are trying to figure out how to get their kids to school after many routes were canceled or changed.

There's a disruption to the school bus system in Poughkeepsie following "widescale vandalism"

Widescale Vandalism At City Of Poughkeepsie School District Bus Lot

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the Poughkeepsie City School District yellow bus provider, First Student Transportation, experienced widescale vandalism at its Town of Poughkeepsie Fitchett Way bus depot, according to the Poughkeepsie City School District.

"The incident impacted First Student's ability to transport many Poughkeepsie City School District students to and from school on Thursday, Nov. 2," Poughkeepsie City School District stated. "The Poughkeepsie City School District is working diligently with First Student Transportation to restore school bus services to all regularly serviced PCSD students."

Massive Bus Changes In Dutchess County, New York

School officials confirmed a number of changes to bus routes on Friday. The following bus routes are impacted:

Krieger Bus #4 and #5 will be combined. There may be a 15-20 minute delay in pick-up times.

Beta and Salt Point buses will be combined. There may be a 15-20 minute delay in pick-up times.

"So that there will be no confusion, there will be signage in the front and side windows of each of the buses," school officials added in a letter to the community, obtained by Hudson Valley Post. "First Student is working to resume normal pick-up times and routes for Monday, Nov. 6, 2023."

The school district stated the following in a letter to parents.

First Student and the Poughkeepsie City School District appreciates your understanding during this time. Together, we are working to ensure PCSD students are present in school every day. We appreciate your partnership in making this happen.

Poughkeepsie Police Are Investigating

As of this writing, it's unclear who's responsible for the vandalism. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department is actively investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

