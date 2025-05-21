Massive Restaurant Chain Is Leaving New York State

A popular restaurant chain just pulled the plug on New York State.

Bahama Breeze, which is known for fresh, delicious seafood, distinctive chicken dishes and flame-grilled steaks, has officially left New York State.

Bahama Breeze Closes 15 Locations Nationwide

The popular restaurant chain abruptly closed 15 eateries this week, closing over one-third of its locations nationwide.

Long Island Location Now Closed

The Caribbean-inspired dining chain closed four locations in New Jersey and its only eatery in New York.

In New York, the location at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, New York, is officially closed for good.

Closed New Jersey locations are in Paramus, Toms River, Wayne and Woodbridge.

Reason For Massive Closures

A spokesperson told USA Today the closures are underperforming stores, adding the decision was made after evaluating the performance of restaurants across the country.

“Closing a restaurant is a difficult choice because it impacts our team members and guests. However, we believe this is the right decision because it will allow Bahama Breeze to focus on its highest performing restaurants and strengthen the brand’s overall performance," a spokesperson told USA Today.

