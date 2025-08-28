Missing 76-Year-Old Found Dead After Massive New York Search

A 76-year-old vanished while enjoying a beautiful day in Upstate New York. Days later, first responders made a tragic discovery.

The New York State DEC removed a missing person from a lake in Upstate New York

Elderly Man Goes Missing In Lower Saranac Lake

Google Google loading...

The New York State DEC responded to Lower Saranac Lake near Eagle Island on Friday, around 6:10 p.m., after a caller reported that a boater jumped into the water from a pontoon boat and hadn't been seen since.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Six Forest Rangers, four Environmental Conservation Police Officers, a New York State Police (NYSP) dive team, and Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake fire departments joined the search effort.

The search continued into the early morning hours on Saturday. At 12:30 a.m., the search for cleared for the night.

Water Recovery: Town of Harrietstown, Franklin County

DEC DEC loading...

First responders rejoined the search Saturday morning, and the New York State Police dive team started using sonar.

Eight Forest Rangers continued searching the shore and patrolling in boats to assist the NYSP dive team. Still there were no signs of the missing 76-year-old.

Missing 76-Year-Old Found Dead

On Sunday around 11 a.m., New York State Police diver found the 76-year-old deceased. The victim's name and age haven't been released.

The 76-year-old was turned over to the Franklin County Coroner.

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York Each of these twelve individuals is missing from Upstate New York and is considered to be a vulnerable adult. If you know anything about any of them, please reach out to the New York Missing Persons Clearninghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young