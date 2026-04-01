Massive Black Bears Are Waking Up Hungry Across New York

They are hungry and on the hunt for food. See where local sightings are skyrocketing.

Spring has sprung. Along with the warmer weather is the return of many things, including black bears.

Black Bears Are Waking Up Across New York

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As of April 2026, black bears across New York State are currently waking up from winter sleep.

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After months of rest, these bears are said to be extremely active and searching for high-calorie food sources to replenish their energy.

Bears in New York typically wake between late March and early April.

Sightings All Across New York

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Experts say that sightings are most common in the Adirondacks and Catskills. They are also frequently reported in the Hudson Valley as well as Central and western New York.

In late March, sightings have already been reported in areas like the Hudson Valley, Western New York, and the Owego area.

Tips To Minimize Interaction With Bears In New York

With bears waking up, officials say it's a good idea to follow the New York State DEC's "BearWise" tips. These tips will help minimize interactions with bears.

What To Do If You See A Bear?

If you see a bear, never approach it or try to feed it.

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If a bear is in your yard, stay a safe distance away and make loud noises.

If you see a bear on a hike, it's best to stay calm and not run away. Instead, slowly back away while giving the bear a clear escape route.

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