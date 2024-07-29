Massive Amount Of Boar’s Head Deli Meat May Cause Fatal Infection

Health officials say you should clean your fridge as soon as possible.

Doctors in New York are warning residents about an ongoing outbreak linked to deli meat and veggies.

On Friday, Hudson Valley Post reported on a produce recall.

Veggies Sold At New York Supermarkets Recalled

Three popular food retailers are issuing a major recall on vegetables and herbs in 15 states that may be contaminated with Listeria.

Boar's Head Recalls Deli Meat Due To Listeria Monocytogenes

Over the weekend, the FSIS announced Boar's Head is recalling "all liverwurst" products produced by the company.

The liverwurst might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FSIS.

"Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or with weakened immune systems. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected," the FSIS states.

Boar's Head Recalls Over 200,000 Pounds of Products

The ready-to-eat liverwurst products were produced between June 11, 2024, and July 17, 2024, and have a 44-day shelf life.

The company is recalling more meat that was produced "on the same line and on the same day as the liverwurst and, therefore, may be adulterated with L. monocytogenes."

The recalled products include:

At Least 33 Hospitalizations Linked To Deli Meat Sold In New York

As of July 25, 34 sick people have been identified in 13 states, including in New York State.

Of the 34 people sick, 33 have been hospitalized and two deaths are linked to the recalled deli meat.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract.

"In people who are pregnant, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems," the FSIS stated.

Listeriosis can be treated with antibiotics.

Tainted Meat May Be In Your Fridge

Health officials worry that some recalled products may still be in customers' fridges or retail deli cases.

These products should be thrown away and you all are "urged to clean refrigerators thoroughly to prevent the risk of cross-contamination."

