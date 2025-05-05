Massive 52-Year-Old Soviet-Rocket Could Crash Into New York Soon

A Soviet rocket launched over 50 years ago is expected to crash into Earth very soon. Should New Yorkers worry?

The Soviet-era spacecraft, Kosmos 482, was launched in 1972.

Soviet-Era Spacecraft Set to Reenter Earth's Atmosphere After 53 Years

Three Powers Meet Getty Images loading...

The spacecraft was intended for a Venus mission in 1972. However, the spacecraft failed to escape Earth's orbit due to a rocket malfunction and has been orbiting ever since.

The 1,091-pound lander module was designed to withstand Venus's extreme conditions.

It's been orbiting Earth for decades after the botched launch.

Expected To Reenter Earth This Week

Canva Canva loading...

Experts say, over half a century later, the 1,000-pound space junk is on track to reenter Earth’s atmosphere between May 7 and May 13.

People are freaking out. But should New Yorkers, or Hudson Valley residents, worry?

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Should You Worry In New York State?

Canva Canva loading...

Experts say the crash zone is anywhere between 52°N and 52°S. That covers a huge portion of Earth, including New York, as well as parts of North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

Officials believe the spacecraft will survive reentry and slam into Earth at over 150 miles per hour.

Trackers are closely watching the spacecraft's descent. More precise predictions about the crash spot are expected as the spacecraft gets closer.

Chances Of Hitting Something

Canva Canva loading...

The chances of the spacecraft hitting someone or anything is very low, but it's not zero percent.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Experts compare the chances of it causing harm to the chance of getting struck by lightning.

Officials are hopeful the rocket will land in the ocean.

Observers may witness the reentry as a bright fireball in the sky, similar to a meteor.

Vladimir Putin's U.S. Nuclear Targets Uncovered

Vladimir Putin's U.S. Nuclear Targets Uncovered

Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For 'Nuclear Attack'