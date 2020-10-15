Marist College Extends ‘On Pause’ Order Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

The Marist College campus remains closed as the school is reporting more COVID-19 cases.

Last week, Marist College officials learned of multiple positive COVID-19 cases among students as a result of an off-campus gathering held without proper precautions, including wearing masks and social distancing, officials say.

Days later, officials announced contact tracers tested close contacts of the students with COVID-19 and more positive cases were found among students. The college later announced over 1,000 students were tested and at least 29 positive cases were identified.

Most of the confirmed COVID-19 cases can be attributed to an off-campus event, officials say.

As of result, officials extended the temporary campus pause until at least Saturday.

Putting Marist College on pause includes the following temporary measures:

Classes will continue to be held remotely through Friday, October 16.

All students must remain on campus and avoid traveling unless directed by Marist health professionals or staff; even trips home must be avoided.

All official on- and off-campus in-person activities have been suspended.

All on- and off-campus gatherings, including parties, are prohibited.

All athletic team training sessions are suspended.

The James J. McCann Recreation Center is closed.

Campus is closed to all visitors, including parents and families.

"The actions of everyone in the Marist community have a direct impact on the College’s next steps; we urge you to be vigilant and recognize that COVID-19 still presents a serious threat to our campus and to the greater community. We must continue to follow our three health protocols: wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and practicing good hygiene such as hand washing. In the majority of identified positive cases, individuals were not acting in compliance with our guidelines. Individual behavior will be a major determining factor in whether the pause is lifted on Saturday and in our ability to finish this semester in person," Marist College Executive Vice President Geoff Brackett, Vice President of Academic Affairs Thom Wermuth and Vice President of Student Affairs Deb DiCaprio said in a joint statement on the college's COVID-19 dashboard.