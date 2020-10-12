Marist College Shuts Down Campus, Classes Remain Online

Marist College remains "on pause" following a COVID-19 outbreak among students.

On Thursday, Marist College officials learned of multiple positive COVID-19 cases among students as a result of an off-campus gathering held without proper precautions, including wearing masks and social distancing, officials say.

Officials add during the past few days contact tracers tested close contacts of the students with COVID-19 and more positive cases were found among students.

"To address this issue, the College is taking two important steps: first, we are implementing multiple rounds of targeted COVID-19 student testing," Marist College Executive Vice President Geoff Brackett, Vice President of Academic Affairs Thom Wermuth and Vice President of Student Affairs Deb DiCaprio said in a joint statement on the college's COVID-19 dashboard. "All students must comply with these requests, even if they have been tested recently. Secondly, we have instituted a precautionary temporary quarantine for the Fulton Townhouses (1-15). All residents of Fulton Townhouses have received a message with protocols."

As of result, officials extended the temporary campus pause until Wednesday, Oct. 14. All classes will remain remote on Monday and Tuesday.

Putting Marist College on pause includes the following temporary measures:

Classes will continue to be held remotely on Monday, October 12 and Tuesday, October 13.

All students must remain on campus and avoid traveling unless directed by Marist health professionals or staff; even trips home must be avoided.

All official on- and off-campus on-ground activities have been suspended.

All on- and off-campus gatherings, including parties, are prohibited.

All athletic team training sessions are suspended.

The James J. McCann Recreation Center is closed.

Campus is closed to all visitors, including parents and families.

The college hasn't announced how many students tested positive or how many other students could have been exposed to the COVID-19 due to the illegal off-campus gathering.

"While our success in managing this situation in the first six weeks of the semester is a testament to our work together, this recent turn of events serves as a critical reminder: COVID-19 is still a threat to the campus and the larger community, and must be taken seriously. Our path forward requires full compliance by the entire Marist community and our collective vigilance," officials said.

The Marist College COVID-19 Alert Level remains "Yellow." According to the college yellow means, the incidence of the virus remains low, but the potential for an increase in the transmission exists.