Many New York Residents Infected With Deadly Virus From Insects

Hudson Valley residents and someone from Long Island were bitten by mosquitoes carrying a deadly virus.

First Person In New York State To Test Positive For West Nile In 2024

Earlier this week, a Long Island man became the first person in New York to test positive for West Nile Virus in 2024.

The man is from Islip and is in his 50s. Officials say he was hospitalized but has since recovered and is now back home. Five human cases were reported in Suffolk County last year.

According to the CDC, it's human West Nile "season." Most human cases happen in August and September, officials say.

Hudson Valley Residents Infected With West Nile

The CDC's statement about West Nile season rang true. That's because the first reported human causes of the mosquito-spread virus in the Hudson Valley have been confirmed.

The Westchester County Health Department confirmed Thursday that a New Rochelle resident and a Mount Vernon resident both tested positive for West Nile Virus, marking the first confirmed human cases in Westchester County this Summer.

“These first cases of West Nile Virus are earlier than usual and should serve as a reminder to all of us to remove all standing water around your home every time after it rains. They are also a reminder to use repellents when you spend time outdoors, especially from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active," Westchester County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said.

West Nile is spread by mosquitos. Most often causes a mild or moderate flu-like illness. However, people over 50 are more likely to get seriously sick.

"West Nile Virus can be more serious, especially for people age 65 and older, and those with underlying medical conditions," the Westchester County Health Department stated.

CDC: Mosquito Bites Just As Scary As Shark Bites In New York

According to the CDC, you should be just as worried, if not more worried, about getting bit by a mosquito than a shark. That's partly because mosquitos are the "world's deadliest animal," according to the CDC.

Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, rash, joint pain, and minor bleeding.

How to protect yourself against West Nile, and other mosquito-borne diseases

